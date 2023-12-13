MHA ORDERS PROBE INTO PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH CRPF DG TO HEAD INQUIRY PANEL

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials said.

The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said. "On a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. The inquiry committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the spokesperson said.

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action, he said. "The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the spokesperson said.