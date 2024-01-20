Lord Ram to return home after 550 'disrespectful years: Amit Shah
Published: 1 hours ago
Guwahati(Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Lord Ram was going to return home after 550 'disrespectful years' and the same was a matter of pride for India.
Shah was addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions. Speaking on the January 22 Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Shah said, "Lord Ram would return home after 550 "disrespectful" years. It's a matter of pride for the entire India.
Shah noted that the consecration was happening at a time when the country was on course to become a superpower. Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister said the centre was rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar and the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.
"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said. Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.
Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.