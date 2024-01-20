LORD RAM TO RETURN HOME AFTER 550 DISRESPECTFUL YEARS AMIT SHAH

Guwahati(Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Lord Ram was going to return home after 550 'disrespectful years' and the same was a matter of pride for India.

Shah was addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions. Speaking on the January 22 Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Shah said, "Lord Ram would return home after 550 "disrespectful" years. It's a matter of pride for the entire India.

Shah noted that the consecration was happening at a time when the country was on course to become a superpower. Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister said the centre was rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar and the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said. Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.