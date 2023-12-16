New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday wrote to all the MPs over the December 13 Parliament security breach informing them that a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Birla also informed the members that he has formed a "high-powered committee" to review various aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate an action plan to ensure that the December 13 incident is not repeated.

"...A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident...I have also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur..." the letter reads. "The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House," he added.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. They were pinned down by the MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour. Two more people, including a woman, were held for holding a demonstration outside the Parliament complex. Six people have been arrested so far in connection to the incident including key accused Lalit Jha.

In the letter, the Lok Sabha Speaker also clarified that the suspension of 14 MPs had nothing to do with the December 13 incident and that the decision was to "uphold the sanctity of the House". "It is indeed unfortunate that some Hon'ble Members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some Hon'ble Members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on December 13. This is unwarranted," he said.