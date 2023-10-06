New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc is a "real challenge", Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, adding he has requested his party to allow him to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his home state Odisha.

In an interview with PTI, Pradhan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said the BJP's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term. "I consider it (INDIA bloc) as a real challenge because the BJP and the NDA do not take any election casually. From ground workers to top leaders, everybody takes each election very seriously and the prime minister leads us from the front," he said.

On his wish to fight the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I have already informed the party about my wish and have requested it to give me a chance. The BJP's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term." Speaking about the women's reservation bill, Pradhan said Prime Minister Modi has set an example by giving political rights to the country's mothers and sisters.