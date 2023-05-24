INDIA AUSTRALIA SIGN MIGRATION AND MOBILITY PARTNERSHIP

New Delhi: In a bid to promote the economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries, India and Australia on Wednesday announced the finalisation of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement, which will promote two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers, and business people.

The agreement also eyes enhancing cooperation to prevent irregular migration and people smuggling. This was announced by PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese during the bilateral discussions between the two leaders in Sydney on Wednesday. Both leaders reiterated the strong Australia-India relationship and noted that both have the potential for growth and an opportunity to shape a better future for the region.

The meeting was built on the outcomes from the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in March and reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific. The leaders also discussed the strength of the bilateral trade, investment, and business relationship and reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. According to Australia’s Prime Minister's office, further reinforcing the economic and people-to-people ties between our two countries, the leaders announced the finalization of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement, which will promote the two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers, and business people, while also enhancing cooperation to prevent irregular migration and people smuggling.

The Prime Ministers welcomed progress towards establishing an Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce and announced the Terms of Reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce have been agreed upon. Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that the new Centre for Australia-India Relations will be headquartered in Parramatta. The Centre began operations this month and will drive deeper engagement with India through business, policy, and cultural activities and work with Indian diaspora communities. The Centre will be led by Chair Swati Dave and CEO Tim Thomas. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Modi celebrated Australia’s valued Indian diaspora communities at a community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

In recognition of the important contributions of the Indian diaspora to Australia’s rich multicultural society, the leaders unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of a “Little India” gateway for Harris Park. The leaders also welcomed the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government’s decision to rename a road along Perth’s Swan River in recognition of Private Nain Singh Sailani, one of 12 known ANZACs from the Indian community who fought in the Australian Imperial Force during the First World War.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi met David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia at Admiralty House in Sydney on the day. Later, Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition, called on Prime Minister Modi in Sydney. Prime Minister appreciated the strong bipartisan support enjoyed by the India – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions covered various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including people-to-people linkages. Discussions also covered regional developments.