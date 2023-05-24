New Delhi: Australia has offered strong support for India's permanent membership bid in the UN Security Council, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia.

This comes during the bilateral engagement between the two leaders in Sydney. Addressing the special media briefing in Sydney, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “On the UN Security Council reform, there was a very clear articulation during the discussion that offers support for the permanent membership of India to the UN Security Council".

"Generally, we also the need for reform of the UN system including the Security Council which doesn’t reflect the contemporary realities of today’s world”, he added. Several countries have backed India to be a permanent member of the UNSC. The body has five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. Regarding the Khalistani attack and incidents of vandalisation of temples in Australia, Kwatra said that the attack on the temples and activities of the other separatist elements were discussed by the two Prime Ministers earlier, and today.

“From the discussions last time till today, the progress is reflected in the fact that PM Modi thanked PM Albanese for the action that the government of Australia has taken against these elements”, the foreign secretary said. He noted that the Australian PM Anthony Albanese assured that they will continue to take strong actions against those elements which want to disrupt the deep ties between India and Australia. The relevant departments of the two countries will remain in touch with each other and closely coordinate whenever any need arises.



Earlier today, during a joint press statement following the meeting with his Australian counterpart, PM Modi reiterated the incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia and said that he raised the issue again and that his Australian counterpart has assured of strict action against perpetrators. "PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts," PM Modi said.



Meanwhile, responding to the question of whether China was a part of the discussion between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, “ During the discussion between the two Prime Ministers, issues of regional significance and regional developments also featured. Challenges to the peace, stability, and prosperity in the region were also discussed”.



On Russia-Ukraine conflict, the two leaders focused on the impact of the conflict on various economic dimensions, particularly on developing countries. The challenges particularly relating to food security, the derivative inflationary pressures, and the uncertainty relating to fuel were also discussed. Besides all these, quad, maritime and territorial issues on Indo-Pacific, India-Australia engagement in the Pacific, India-Australia cooperation in countries, the issues of the global south, and reforms of UNSC also came up for discussions.



PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese during the bilateral discussions reiterated the strong Australia-India relationship and noted that both have the potential for growth and an opportunity to shape a better future for the region. The meeting was built on the outcome of the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in March and reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific. The leaders also discussed the strength of the bilateral trade, investment, business relationship and reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

The Free trade agreement talks between India and Australia are scheduled to take place in July this year. PM Modi on Tuesday, received a thunderous welcome at the community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. In recognition to the important contributions of the Indian diaspora to Australia’s rich multicultural society, the leaders unveiled a plaque for the foundation stone of a “Little India” gateway for Harris Park.