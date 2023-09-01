Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday announced a 13-member coordination panel. The decision was taken during the third meeting which was underway at the Hotel Grand Hyatt in suburban Vakola.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to be part of INDIA bloc coordination committee, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also part of INDIA bloc coordination panel.

Sources added that the 13-member Opposition panel will act as the highest decision-making body and start work on seat sharing. This is the third meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance. The first meeting was held at Patna and was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while the second meeting took place in Bengaluru and was hosted by Congress.