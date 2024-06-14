UP Police, GRP Avert Professor's Attempt to Kill Self After Meta Alerts Bid on Facebook Live

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a college professor's alleged suicide attempt which he purportedly planned to show on Facebook live was averted by police who took swift action following an alert from Meta. The incident unfolded in the Civil Lines police station area, where tensions over unhappy conjugal life between the professor and his wife allegedly escalated. According to locals, the discord allegedly forced the woman to head for her maternal home.

Distraught and seemingly desperate, the professor, whose identity remains undisclosed, resorted to announcing his intention to end his life via a Facebook live stream. This caught the attention of Meta headquarters in California, USA, the parent company of Facebook.

Upon witnessing the alarming broadcast, Meta promptly alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters, sparking a rapid response from the local law enforcement. Within minutes, personnel from the Civil Lines Police station and the Government Railway Police (GRP) sprang into action, meticulously tracing the professor's whereabouts through his mobile's live location.

Despite initial confusion regarding the professor's precise location, coordination between various police units ultimately led to his rescue in Partapur. GRP inspector Vinod commended the seamless collaboration between Meerut Police and GRP, highlighting the efficiency with which they intercepted the situation. Vinod said that within seven minutes of receiving the information, they were able to trace the professor's live location.

Upon reaching the professor, the police officials engaged him in dialogue, persuading him to abandon his suicidal intentions. While the exact nature of the dispute with his wife remains undisclosed, authorities are actively seeking to mediate between the estranged couple.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ayush Vikram Singh, emphasised the significance of the multi-agency effort in preventing a loss of life, reaffirming the commitment to resolve underlying issues contributing to the professor's distress.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).