INDIA BLOC LOGO LAUNCH DROPPED OVER LACK OF CONSENSUS

Mumbai: The much-awaited unveiling of the joint logo for the National Opposition bloc INDIA has been dropped for the present, the organisers said here on Friday.

The host, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Congress’ Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar informed newspersons that the logo launch has been postponed for now, even as the INDIA Conclave 3.0 kicked off grandly in Mumbai on Friday morning at the Hotel Grand Hyatt. Raut said that some leaders of the 28 Opposition parties may have had certain suggestions which would need to be taken into account before finalising the logo, maybe within a day or so.

However, sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi revealed that there was lack of unanimity as some members have reportedly expressed reservations on various aspects of the logo design, including the colour combination, size, etc. which would now be considered by all the parties. Once approved and cleared by all, the planned INDIA logo is likely to be displayed alongside the various political parties names and election symbols during the Lok Sabha campaign to enable the voters identify the combined Opposition parties' joint official candidate for the respective constituency.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, among other INDIA leaders, are attending the meet. This is the third meeting of the INDIA alliance aiming to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. The INDIA leaders went into an informal huddle on Thursday followed by a formal meeting on Friday.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. (With agency inputs)