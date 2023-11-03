HC REFUSES TO GIVE INFORMATION ON STRUCTURAL AUDIT TO ACTIVIST UNDER RTI CLAIMING IT WOULD ENDANGER LIVES OF JUDGES

The high court's public information officer, in the response dated November 1, rejected Bathena's application, noting that the information sought cannot be furnished as it has no relation with larger public activity or interest. The information sought is exempted from disclosure for security purposes. The information sought is also exempted as disclosure of the same would endanger the life or physical safety of the Hon'ble judges and officials of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, the reply said.

It further stated that the information is held by the concerned department in a fiduciary relationship and that preservation of the confidentiality of such sensitive information was necessary. No larger public interest is demonstrated in your application. Hence, the information sought cannot be disclosed in view of exemption from disclosure under section 8(1) (e) of the Right to Information Act, the public information officer said in the reply. Bathena said he would now be filing an appeal against the refusal to provide the information with the concerned appellate authority.