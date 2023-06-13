Hyderabad Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday joined the list of a number of Congress leaders who are rallying behind former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a sign of weaponising the technocrat s pressure claim from India during farmer s protest to target the BJP government on its alleged attempt to deny civil liberty in the countryTewari quickly meddled in the controversy taking potshots on the BJP government in the Centre for adopting an authoritarian stance which he said is an infringement of freedom of speech and civil liberty Also Read Centre dubs former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey s allegations as outright lie What Jack Dorsey has said is not surprising at all In the past 9 years after 2014 there has been a systematic erosion of the freedom of speech amp expression and civil liberties in the country Unfortunately this phenomenon is not confined to the Central Govt alone Certain state governments also have been equally draconian amp authoritarian in the manner in which they seek to stifle dissent and try amp proscribe alternative voices Congress MP Manish Tewari said Besides Tewari Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took a swipe at the BJPled Centre for its crackdown on the biggest microblogging site She also took on BJP s IT cell for spreading lies and disseminating wrong information through fake news to muzzle the voice of farmers during their protests Earlier Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey alleged that the company had received “many requests from India to block accounts covering farmers protests and those critical of the government