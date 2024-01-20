CANDIDATES STAGE PROTEST IN BENGALURU OVER PSI RE EXAM QUESTION PAPER LEAK

Bengaluru: The candidates on Friday staged a protest alleging that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment re-examination question paper was leaked yet again when they were preparing for the exam that was slated for January 23, 2024. The Chandra Layout Police detained a police sub-inspector in that regard and interrogated him.

The PSI was later handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The CCB police launched an inquiry into the alleged paper leak. Meanwhile, an audio recording of the police sub-inspector of the intelligence department is making rounds on social media. Hence, the candidates protested over the question paper leak. Later, the CCB police took the inspector into custody and interrogated him.

In the wake of the re-examination for the recruitment of the police sub-inspector in 117 examination centres in Bengaluru on January 23, a prohibitory order has been issued in the 200-metre area in and around the examination centres. City Police Commissioner B Dayanand imposed prohibitory orders in the area of all examination centres where PSI recruitment re-exams are being held under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate.

Prohibitory orders have been issued declaring all Xerox shops in and around the examination centres to be closed on January 23 from 7 am till the conclusion of the examination. Earlier, the government had ordered to cancellation of the PSI recruitment exam after the question paper was leaked on December 23, 2023.