Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh to celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday provided ammunition to BJP to steal the show out of his publicised Ladkh bike ride.

Gandhi's purported move to steal the limelight with videos and photos of his bike ride that went viral on social media where the Congress leader was seen riding a KTM bike was weaponised by the saffron party.

The party lost no time to to share his photos on social media comparing the development before and after the Modi regime. "Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the Narendra Modi govt. Earlier, he also showcased how Tourism is booming in Kashmir Valley & reminded all that our "National Flag" can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now!" said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi wrote on Instagram, "On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world." This was Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

"On Sunday, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there. En route, he is likely to meet commoners including shopkeepers and farmers,” Congress spokesperson Tsering Namgyal said, adding he will be back in Leh on Monday. Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had unfurled the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on the last day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.