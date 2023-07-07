New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed as BJP's Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-incharges. Besides this, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state. Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

The BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November. After his appointment as the BJP's poll in-charge in Telangana, Javadekar said. people's mood in the state is favouring BJP and "we are going to polls to win". The KCR government has failed Telangana and its people and voters are very angry with his dispensation, he said.

