AJAY MAKKEN APPOINTED CONGRESS NEW TREASURER

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal. Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

"Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement. "The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," the statement further said. Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.