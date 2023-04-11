New Delhi: The two-day-long mock drill against Covid-19 that ended on Tuesday witnessed the participation of 33,685 health facilities across the country, including 28,050 government and 5,635 private health facilities. The mock drills were subsequently undertaken on April 10 and 11 in government facilities, including government medical colleges, government hospitals, district and civil hospitals, CHCs as well as PHCs while private health facilities include private medical colleges, private hospitals, and other private health centres.

"Critical medical infrastructure and resources, including oxygen beds, isolation beds, ventilators, PSA plants, LMO, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as medicines and PPE kits were assessed and medical staff has imparted orientation programme on management of Covid-19 during the drill," a Health Ministry official said.

The mock drill was conducted in 35 States and UTs across 724 districts. Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Health Ministry took the initiative to conduct the mock drill across all health facilities, including Covid dedicated healthcare facilities, to evaluate their level of preparedness, in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower. On April 7, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with State Health Ministers and urged them to conduct a mock drill at all health facilities.

Meanwhile, doctors allayed the fears of the people and alerted them to wear masks and maintain hygiene to keep the virus at bay. According to the Health Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country till date as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. Meanwhile, over 5,676 Covid cases and 37,000 active infections were reported across the country on April 11.