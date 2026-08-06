Watch LIVE | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Interacts With Gen-Z In Mumbai

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is participating in one of the world's largest youth-led conferences, where he is scheduled to interact with members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha on leadership, nation-building and India's role in uniting the world. The inaugural session of the conference, hosted by the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), will revolve around 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'. The annual gathering will bring together students aged 15 to 19 years with participants representing schools and colleges from different parts of the country. The event comes at a time when young people across India are becoming increasingly active in discussions on democracy, leadership, governance and nation-building. Bhagwat is expected to engage with more than 2,000 students from over 100 cities at the event in Mumbai. The interaction with the RSS chief will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) during the inaugural ceremony of the annual championship conference of IIMUN.