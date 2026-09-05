Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Modi Addresses Cenetary Celebrations At SRCC College

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the gathering at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi on Teachers' Day.

Ahead of the event, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, stated, "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University's iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society."

Shri Ram College of Commerce is one of India's premier institutions of higher education and a distinguished centre of learning in the fields of Commerce, Economics and Management, an official statement said.

In 2013, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had addressed students at SRCC. Now, after 13 years, he will return as PM to the centenary celebrations of the same institution.