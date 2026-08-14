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Watch LIVE | President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Citizens A Day Before Independence Day

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President Droupadi Murmu (File/ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST

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Updated : August 14, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

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New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu is addressing the country's citizens a day before the 80th Independence Day. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day tomorrow, on August 15, 2026. The main event is scheduled to be held at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will lead the ceremony and will hoist the tricolour, as is the annual tradition.

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu is addressing the country's citizens a day before the 80th Independence Day. India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day tomorrow, on August 15, 2026. The main event is scheduled to be held at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram' and highlight the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' to India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will lead the ceremony and will hoist the tricolour, as is the annual tradition.

Last Updated : August 14, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

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DROUPADI MURMU LIVE
INDIA INDEPENDENCE DAY
VANDE MATARAM
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2026
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

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