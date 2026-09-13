Watch LIVE | PM Modi's Closing Remarks At BRICS Session on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his closing remarks at the BRICS session, titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth", held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairmanship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The session provided an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth. Earlier, on Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.