Watch LIVE | PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort On 80th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoisting the National Flag and addressing the Nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi as India marks its 80th year of independence.

Independence Day celebrations 2026 also honour 150 Years of Vande Mataram and Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Vande Mataram, the National Song that inspired millions during the freedom struggle, was sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time as a tribute to its enduring legacy.

The celebrations this year also commemorate Yuva Shakti, acknowledging the contribution of young India in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh. The Army contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Major Aditya Sharma, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Vineet Kumar.

After the conclusion of the Prime Minister’s speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ followed by the National Anthem. The floral decoration will showcase ‘Vande Mataram’, with a total of 2,500 boy and girl cadets of NCC and My Bharat volunteers forming ‘वंदे मातरम्’ on Gyanpath opposite the Rampart. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, and shower flower petals over the people gathered at Red Fort.