ETV Bharat / state

Youth Attempts Suicide At Jodhpur Police Station, Dies

Jodhpur: A young man, who tried to commit suicide at the city's Basani police station after bein summoned for questioning in connection with a complaint about a missing girl, died at a hospital on Tuesday.

ADCP Paschim Narendra Singh Deora said that 30-year-old Amrit Das, a resident of Sir village in Luni, was called to the police station for questioning on Tuesday regarding a missing girl in Basni because the girl's call details showed constant communication with him.

Das reached the police station around 3 am and his questioning began soon after. Around 5.30 am he attempted suicide. The police rushed him to AIIMS where he died. The police immediately informed the person accompanying him and his family after the incident.

Dalpat, Amrit Das' uncle who had accompanied him to the police station, alleged that the missing girl's family members, who were also present at the station, had accused Das of being the reason for the girl's disappearance and demanded the police kill him.