Youth Attempts Suicide At Jodhpur Police Station, Dies
The victim was summoned to the Basani police station for questioning in connection with a complaint about a missing girl.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Jodhpur: A young man, who tried to commit suicide at the city's Basani police station after bein summoned for questioning in connection with a complaint about a missing girl, died at a hospital on Tuesday.
ADCP Paschim Narendra Singh Deora said that 30-year-old Amrit Das, a resident of Sir village in Luni, was called to the police station for questioning on Tuesday regarding a missing girl in Basni because the girl's call details showed constant communication with him.
Das reached the police station around 3 am and his questioning began soon after. Around 5.30 am he attempted suicide. The police rushed him to AIIMS where he died. The police immediately informed the person accompanying him and his family after the incident.
Dalpat, Amrit Das' uncle who had accompanied him to the police station, alleged that the missing girl's family members, who were also present at the station, had accused Das of being the reason for the girl's disappearance and demanded the police kill him.
Dalpat said that the police then took Das to another room and told him to leave. "A thorough investigation needs to be conducted. Without an FIR or a warrant, the police kept him at the station," Dalpat said.
Police Station Officer Nitin Dave said that a missing report of a girl was filed in the police station on June 4. During the investigation, police found a conversation between the girl and Das. Based on this, he was called for questioning earlier and again on Tuesday.
Speaking about the incident, ADCP West said a standard operating procedure (SOP) is in place to deal with such cases. "According to the SOP, the medical board will conduct the post-mortem, and there will be a judicial inquiry (into the incident). We will take action based on the family's complaint." He said no demand has come from the family yet.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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