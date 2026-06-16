NEET Aspirant Preparing For 3rd Attempt Ends Life In Rajasthan's Sikar
The deceased was staying with his family and was set to appear for NEET examination for third time on June 21 | Rahul Manohar reports.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Sikar (Rajasthan): A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Udyog Nagar area here, police said on Monday. A note was recovered from the spot, and an investigation is underway.
The deceased has been identified as Umesh Mali, a resident of Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu district. According to Udyog Nagar SHO (Station House Officer) Rajesh Kumar Budania, Umesh was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) while staying with his family in a private residential facility in Sikar.
Police said Umesh was living with his mother, elder sister and younger brother, while his father works as a tile contractor in Mumbai. He was set to appear for the NEET examination for the third time, with the test scheduled for June 21.
According to preliminary information, Umesh returned to Sikar on Monday after visiting his home village. The incident came to light in the afternoon when his sister and younger brother reached the flat and found him unresponsive.
They alerted the police, who arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
A handwritten note recovered from the room reportedly read: "I am going too far, I don't know where I am going... Sorry."
Police said the exact reason behind the death has not yet been established and all angles are being investigated. SHO Rajesh said a police team reached the spot immediately after receiving information and initiated legal proceedings.
The incident comes amid continuing concerns over mental health pressures faced by students preparing for competitive examinations.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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