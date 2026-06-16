ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Preparing For 3rd Attempt Ends Life In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan): A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Udyog Nagar area here, police said on Monday. A note was recovered from the spot, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Mali, a resident of Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu district. According to Udyog Nagar SHO (Station House Officer) Rajesh Kumar Budania, Umesh was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) while staying with his family in a private residential facility in Sikar.

Police said Umesh was living with his mother, elder sister and younger brother, while his father works as a tile contractor in Mumbai. He was set to appear for the NEET examination for the third time, with the test scheduled for June 21.

According to preliminary information, Umesh returned to Sikar on Monday after visiting his home village. The incident came to light in the afternoon when his sister and younger brother reached the flat and found him unresponsive.

They alerted the police, who arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.