Pune IT Engineer Suicide: Case Registered Against Two Senior Colleagues And Friend
Police registered an abetment-to-suicide case, recovering a suicide note; it cited workplace harassment and defamation by a friend in the note.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Pune: In a case where a 48-year-old software engineer in Hinjawadi, Pune's prominent IT hub, allegedly died by suicide on June 2, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three people. The engineer committed suicide after facing sustained mental harassment from senior colleagues and a friend.
Pune Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhakar Yadav said, "An IT company employee, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, committed suicide in June. Based on his detailed suicide note, a First Information Report has been registered against three people, including two company employees. He wrote that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harassment. Investigation is underway."
ACP Yadav said Bhosari Police have registered a case against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Police said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Amit’s 19-year-old son, Anish Brahme, on June 9.
According to the police, Amit was employed with a reputed IT company. He died by suicide at his residence on June 2. Initially, the reason behind the suicide was unclear.
However, the case took a new turn after investigators recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot. In the note, Bramhe reportedly levelled serious allegations against two senior colleagues, identified as Archana and Shashwati.
Allegations Of Workplace Harassment And Against A Friend
According to the contents of the note, the deceased claimed that he had been subjected to continuous mental harassment at the workplace for a prolonged period.
He alleged that desirable projects were taken away from him, while he was deliberately assigned extremely difficult and stressful tasks. He further claimed that he was repeatedly humiliated in front of other employees and pressured to resign from his job. The note stated that the alleged treatment had caused him severe mental distress.
Bramhe also made serious allegations against his friend, Vinod Palicha. According to the suicide note, Vinod allegedly submitted false complaints against him to the company management and attempted to damage his reputation.
The deceased wrote that he had become mentally exhausted due to the continuous humiliation, harassment and distress caused by these incidents and that these circumstances had pushed him towards taking the extreme step.
Following the complaint filed by family members and the contents of the suicide note, Bhosari Police registered a case against Archana, Shashwati and Vinod Palicha for allegedly abetting suicide.
Police said statements are being recorded and all aspects of the case are being examined. No arrests have been made so far.
Spotlight On Mental Stress In The IT Sector
The incident has once again drawn attention to growing concerns about workplace stress, harassment, and office politics in the IT industry. While the sector is often associated with high salaries, modern work culture and attractive career opportunities, employees frequently face intense competition, performance pressure and job insecurity. The case has renewed calls for stronger workplace grievance mechanisms, greater awareness about mental health and the creation of a more supportive work environment.
Meanwhile, the IT industry and the public are closely watching the outcome of the police investigation.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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