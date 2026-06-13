ETV Bharat / state

Pune IT Engineer Suicide: Case Registered Against Two Senior Colleagues And Friend

The incident has reignited discussions about mental health and work-related stress in the IT sector. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Pune: In a case where a 48-year-old software engineer in Hinjawadi, Pune's prominent IT hub, allegedly died by suicide on June 2, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three people. The engineer committed suicide after facing sustained mental harassment from senior colleagues and a friend.

Pune Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhakar Yadav said, "An IT company employee, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, committed suicide in June. Based on his detailed suicide note, a First Information Report has been registered against three people, including two company employees. He wrote that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harassment. Investigation is underway."

ACP Yadav said Bhosari Police have registered a case against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Police said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Amit’s 19-year-old son, Anish Brahme, on June 9.

According to the police, Amit was employed with a reputed IT company. He died by suicide at his residence on June 2. Initially, the reason behind the suicide was unclear.

However, the case took a new turn after investigators recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot. In the note, Bramhe reportedly levelled serious allegations against two senior colleagues, identified as Archana and Shashwati.

Allegations Of Workplace Harassment And Against A Friend

According to the contents of the note, the deceased claimed that he had been subjected to continuous mental harassment at the workplace for a prolonged period.

He alleged that desirable projects were taken away from him, while he was deliberately assigned extremely difficult and stressful tasks. He further claimed that he was repeatedly humiliated in front of other employees and pressured to resign from his job. The note stated that the alleged treatment had caused him severe mental distress.