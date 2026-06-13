ETV Bharat / state

2 TCS Employees Booked For Abetment Over Colleague's Suicide; Investigation Underway, Says Police

Pimpri Chinchwad: Pune Police said they have launched an investigation into the death by suicide of a 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Pune employee from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pune, Sudhakar Yadav said, "A TCS employee, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, committed suicide on June 2. Based on his detailed suicide note, an FIR has been registered against three people, including two TCS employees. He wrote that he was subjected to repeated insults and mental harassment. Investigation is underway."

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by his 19-year-old son, Anish Brahme, on June 9, who alleged that his father had been subjected to prolonged mental harassment, humiliation and defamation, which ultimately led him to take the extreme step.

Police said a suicide note was recovered after Brahme's death. Family members have claimed that the note referred to the emotional distress and pressure he had allegedly been facing for a prolonged period.

As per the complaint, Brahme was allegedly sidelined at work, with key assignments being withdrawn from him. The family further alleged that he was repeatedly humiliated, pressured to resign and threatened with negative assessments regarding his professional performance.

Apart from the workplace-related allegations, the family has accused one employee of filing false criminal complaints against Brahme and sending legal notices that allegedly caused further mental distress. The complainant has also alleged that defamatory communications were circulated to the company regarding Brahme. One of the employees had also allegedly sent an email to TCS to defame Brahme.