ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanchita Ugale Suicide Case: Who Is Ujjwal Sharma TV Actor Accused Of Mentally Harassing Saajan Ghar Co-Star

Several of Sanchita's friends and colleagues have accused Sharma of mentally harassing the young actress during their time working together. Although no official findings have linked him to the case, the allegations have placed the actor under intense public scrutiny.

Hyderabad: The television industry is still coming to terms with the tragic death of actress Sanchita Ugale. The 22-year-old was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, and while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, attention has shifted toward one of her Saajan Ghar co-stars, Ujjwal Sharma.

Ujjwal Sharma is a television actor and model who hails from Delhi. According to media reports, he began his career in modeling at the age of 19 before moving into acting. He made his television debut with the popular mythological show Radhakrishn and later appeared in Saajan Ghar alongside Sanchita Ugale. While he is still relatively new to the television industry, his name has recently become a topic of discussion following Sanchita's death.

Shortly after news of the actress' passing emerged, Ujjwal spoke to media outlets and claimed that Sanchita had been going through a difficult phase due to issues related to an ex-boyfriend. He also stated that she had been seeking professional help and that the production house had supported her treatment. "She was going through a difficult time related to her ex-boyfriend, and she was seeking help as well. The production house recommended treatment for her. It is shocking and very unfortunate," he reportedly said.

However, his remarks were strongly challenged by Sanchita's close friend and actress Indraxi Kanjilal. Speaking to a newswire, Indraxi alleged that Sanchita had faced mental harassment from Ujjwal while working on Saajan Ghar. According to Indraxi, Sharma had borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely when she asked for it back. She claimed that he humiliated her, used inappropriate language and even threatened her. Indraxi also stated that she possesses screenshots of alleged conversations between the two.

She further alleged that Sanchita had complained about the matter to senior authorities but eventually felt that nothing would change. Another friend, actress Kaushiki Rathore, also made serious allegations against Sharma. She claimed that his behaviour affected Sanchita's confidence and mental well-being. Kaushiki alleged that he frequently humiliated the actress on set and that she often felt emotionally distressed because of it.

Sanchita's father has not named any individual but said he believed his daughter was being troubled by someone and had been dealing with depression. At present, Sharma has not publicly responded to the latest allegations made by Sanchita's friends and colleagues.