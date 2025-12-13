Acid Attacks Burn Bodies, Not Dreams: Survivors, After Supreme Court Acts Tough On Delays
Girls at Chhanv Foundation speak of how they survived acid attacks and domestic violence to recover and become sources of inspiration.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
New Delhi: On December 4, 2025, the Supreme Court took a strong stance on the delays in justice in acid attack cases, ordering the establishment of special courts across the country and the speedy disposal of pending cases. The court remarked that cases dragging on for 16 years are a stain on the judicial system, making the lives of victims even more difficult.
Welcoming the decision, acid attack survivor Anshu Rajput said, "We are happy that the Supreme Court has taken a strong step, but it is unfortunate that despite having fast-track courts, implementation is lacking. We hope that future victims will not have to face the same difficulties that we did."
"Even FIRs Are Not Registered"
Anshu explained that in many cases, even FIRs are not registered, making the beginning of the pursuit of justice difficult. According to her, the Supreme Court's tough stance could bring about a significant change in future cases.
Azamgarh resident Jaya said she was severely burned in a domestic accident in 2011. She said whether it's burn survivors or acid attack victims, society judges people by their faces, not the person behind them. She said, "People stop talking to you, they question your marriage prospects, but it's wrong to stop a girl from moving forward. I have left my pain behind, because the Chhanv Foundation made me understand that my life is not over, a new life awaits me. I'm currently working at the Sheroes Cafe, and undergoing training at the Taj Hotel."
Chhanv Foundation is an NGO that helps survivors of acid attacks, who are mostly women. They help them to access medical and psychological remedies, legal justice, and social recovery through employment in Sheroes Hangout cafes.
Rupa, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, said her stepmother threw acid on her in 2008. She said initially, she didn't even know that there were other girls like her. "Not only has the Chhanv Foundation found me a job, but also given me a family. Our medical leave is not deducted, treatment is free, and we get opportunities to learn all the time. This trust gives me confidence."
"Don't Back Down, Fight, Chase Dreams"
Her message to survivors and society are: "Survivors, never back down. Chase your dreams. My appeal to society is not to turn away from a victim. Helping them can save a life."
Mathura's Mamta was a victim of an acid attack along with her mother in 2013, during a property dispute. Her mother was seriously injured, while Mamta's eyes were severely burned. She recounts that people told her not to go out, saying children would be scared by her looks.
She remained confined indoors. At school, she was made to sit at the back, and no one befriended her. But an inner voice kept telling her that she had to study and move forward. She said that seeing two other survivors laughing and living their lives without masks has restored her confidence. Today, she is self-reliant and works with the Chhanv Foundation.
Her message to society: "Educate your daughters, don't hold them back. Girls have just as much right as boys."
Moushumi, a 65 per cent burn survivor from West Bengal, said her husband left her after the accident, while her family and society distanced themselves. She said she thought everything would be fine when she returned home, but when she saw herself in the mirror, she realised her life had changed.
Society didn't accept her, but meeting other girls like her at Chhanv Foundation made her feel she too could live again. She says the biggest challenge is the slow pace of the justice system. Cases of domestic violence and acid attacks drag on for years, with perpetrators often released. "This is like a second punishment for the victims," she said.
