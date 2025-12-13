ETV Bharat / bharat

Acid Attacks Burn Bodies, Not Dreams: Survivors, After Supreme Court Acts Tough On Delays

New Delhi: On December 4, 2025, the Supreme Court took a strong stance on the delays in justice in acid attack cases, ordering the establishment of special courts across the country and the speedy disposal of pending cases. The court remarked that cases dragging on for 16 years are a stain on the judicial system, making the lives of victims even more difficult.

Welcoming the decision, acid attack survivor Anshu Rajput said, "We are happy that the Supreme Court has taken a strong step, but it is unfortunate that despite having fast-track courts, implementation is lacking. We hope that future victims will not have to face the same difficulties that we did."

"Even FIRs Are Not Registered"

Anshu explained that in many cases, even FIRs are not registered, making the beginning of the pursuit of justice difficult. According to her, the Supreme Court's tough stance could bring about a significant change in future cases.

Azamgarh resident Jaya said she was severely burned in a domestic accident in 2011. She said whether it's burn survivors or acid attack victims, society judges people by their faces, not the person behind them. She said, "People stop talking to you, they question your marriage prospects, but it's wrong to stop a girl from moving forward. I have left my pain behind, because the Chhanv Foundation made me understand that my life is not over, a new life awaits me. I'm currently working at the Sheroes Cafe, and undergoing training at the Taj Hotel."

Chhanv Foundation is an NGO that helps survivors of acid attacks, who are mostly women. They help them to access medical and psychological remedies, legal justice, and social recovery through employment in Sheroes Hangout cafes.

Rupa, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, said her stepmother threw acid on her in 2008. She said initially, she didn't even know that there were other girls like her. "Not only has the Chhanv Foundation found me a job, but also given me a family. Our medical leave is not deducted, treatment is free, and we get opportunities to learn all the time. This trust gives me confidence."