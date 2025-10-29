ETV Bharat / state

Delhi 'Acid Attack' Victim's Brother, Uncle Held, Father Sent To Judicial Custody

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the brother and uncle of a 20-year-old college student who allegedly faked an acid attack in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.

The two were identified as Wakeel, 42, and his nephew, the woman's brother. Her father, Akil Khan, who was earlier arrested in a separate rape case, has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Akil, his brother Wakeel and his son concocted the acid attack to get even with the rape accusers. "To execute the plan, Akil carried out the act himself by pouring a chemical (toilet cleaner) on his daughter's hand and bag near Ashok Vihar before fleeing … on a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

The officer said the woman, a second-year BCom student, is enrolled with the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of Delhi University. The woman had originally claimed that three men hurled acid on her near Ashok Vihar while she was headed for extra classes on Sunday.

She identified the attackers as Jitender and his two associates. However, the investigation later revealed that the two associates were her own relatives, who her family had a property dispute with.

During their probe, police found no trace of acid at the spot nor any CCTV footage of the alleged attackers. A Forensic Science Laboratory team also found no discarded acid bottles.