Madhya Pradesh: Man Throws Acid On Woman For Refusing to Marry Him, Is Critical
Devendra Bhagoria said the woman refused her brother-in-law’s marriage proposal, leading to the acid attack; the accused remains at large.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Gwalior: A woman in Gwalior’s Kampoo, Madhya Pradesh, area was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her for refusing to marry him.
Doctors at the Jayarogya Hospital’s burn unit are treating the woman, whose condition remains critical. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, who fled the scene.
After her husband's death nine months earlier, the woman moved to Awadpura and was staying at her parents' house. On Friday evening, Mushir Khan, whose wife had also died, entered her residence carrying a bottle of acid and pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he threw acid on her, causing severe burns. She managed to escape.
Investigating officer Devendra Bhagoria said, “The woman was attacked with acid and is undergoing treatment in the burn unit. During her statement, she said her brother-in-law was repeatedly forcing her to marry him. When she refused, he threw acid on her. The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him.”
The victim was married 12 years ago and has two children. Nine months ago, her husband, who was an alcoholic, died of liver failure. Following his death, she moved in with her parents. Around this time, after his own wife had passed away, the accused began pressuring her to marry him, but she rejected his advances.
Also Read: