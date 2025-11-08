ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Man Throws Acid On Woman For Refusing to Marry Him, Is Critical

Gwalior: A woman in Gwalior’s Kampoo, Madhya Pradesh, area was seriously injured after her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her for refusing to marry him.

Doctors at the Jayarogya Hospital’s burn unit are treating the woman, whose condition remains critical. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, who fled the scene.

After her husband's death nine months earlier, the woman moved to Awadpura and was staying at her parents' house. On Friday evening, Mushir Khan, whose wife had also died, entered her residence carrying a bottle of acid and pressured her to marry him. When she refused, he threw acid on her, causing severe burns. She managed to escape.