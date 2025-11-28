Uttar Pradesh: Teen Girl Gangraped, Forced To Drink Acid, Dies After 30 Days Of Agony
SP Diksha Sharma said a juvenile was arrested while three others are absconding.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Hamirpur: In a horrific incident of brutality, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor and three youths, who also forced her to drink acid, which resulted in her death at a hospital in Lucknow.
SP Diksha Sharma said, based on the complaint, a rape case has been registered, and the juvenile accused has been arrested.
According to police, she was gangraped at her home at a village in the Jalalpur area on October 28. The perpetrators also unleashed brutality by burning the intestines of the girl. She died at Lucknow's KGMU on Thursday night.
Police said that according to the father's complaint to the police, the accused raped her and then forced her to drink acid.
First, she was treated at Sarila CHC and later shifted to Jhansi Medical College. She received treatment there for 12 days, but her condition did not improve. From there, the girl was referred to SGPGI, Lucknow.
According to her family members, when the girl was refused admission to SGPGI, they took her to Hamirpur District Hospital. From there, she was referred to Kanpur Hallet Medical College. She underwent treatment there for about 15 days. When her condition worsened, she was sent back to SGPGI.
Two days of treatment showed slight improvement. Later, doctors asked for a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for surgery. Due to financial constraints, they were unable to pay the amount. The victim was then sent to KGMU, Lucknow. Three days later, on Wednesday, the girl was shifted to the surgery ward. There, it was discovered that she had only four pints of blood.
Her condition turned critical on Thursday night. Late Thursday evening, Jalalpur Inspector Ajit Singh spoke with the staff and arranged for two units of blood. A blood transfusion was administered that night, but her condition became more critical. The girl's condition began to deteriorate around 1 am on Thursday, and she died a few hours later, at 2 am.
Meanwhile, the family members said her statement was recorded in Jhansi on November 7. She also named other young men, but their names have not been included in the FIR.
