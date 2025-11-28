ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Teen Girl Gangraped, Forced To Drink Acid, Dies After 30 Days Of Agony

Hamirpur: In a horrific incident of brutality, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor and three youths, who also forced her to drink acid, which resulted in her death at a hospital in Lucknow.

SP Diksha Sharma said, based on the complaint, a rape case has been registered, and the juvenile accused has been arrested.

According to police, she was gangraped at her home at a village in the Jalalpur area on October 28. The perpetrators also unleashed brutality by burning the intestines of the girl. She died at Lucknow's KGMU on Thursday night.

Police said that according to the father's complaint to the police, the accused raped her and then forced her to drink acid.

First, she was treated at Sarila CHC and later shifted to Jhansi Medical College. She received treatment there for 12 days, but her condition did not improve. From there, the girl was referred to SGPGI, Lucknow.