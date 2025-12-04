ETV Bharat / bharat

Acid Attack Cases Under SC Scanner: CJI Says Mockery Of System If Justice Delayed For Victims

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said this is a mockery of the system, after being informed that the trial in a 2009 acid attack case is pending, and he was taken aback to learn that there are instances where women were forced to consume acid.

The CJI favoured day-to-day trial in such matters and, expressing his anguish with such crimes against women, said that no court should have sympathy for them. The matter came up before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The CJI allowed the acid attack survivor to make submissions before the bench. "You are most welcome, if you want to say something. Please do say. You have come all the way, we would like to hear you," the CJI said.

The petitioner, who has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) recounting her horrid experience in seeking justice, said in 2009, she was attacked with acid, and till 2013, the wheels of justice did not move.

The CJI asked whether those who attacked you have been punished? The woman replied in the negative and added that the trial is in progress at the Rohini court in Delhi and is at the stage of final arguments. The bench was informed that the trial had been transferred from Haryana to Delhi. The CJI asked the petitioner to file an application in the matter and added, "Why was the 2009 trial not completed?"

The petitioner's counsel informed the bench that the case has also reached the apex court. The bench said the trial in the matter must be held every day, and if the national capital cannot respond to these challenges, then who will in the country?

The CJI expressed his discontent with the judicial system's response to the matter. The petitioner recalled that a judicial officer, Dr Parminder Kaur, who is currently posted in Haryana, helped her reopen her case, and since then she has been fighting it.

The woman said she is not only fighting her legal battle but also working for other acid attack survivors, and for that, she has filed a PIL in the top court. She said the burn injuries of the acid attack are visible on her face, but there are instances of victims being forced to consume acid, and they do not receive any benefits, like disability pension. The CJI said he will issue notice on her petition today.