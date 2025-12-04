Acid Attack Cases Under SC Scanner: CJI Says Mockery Of System If Justice Delayed For Victims
CJI Surya Kant called delays in acid attack trials a mockery of justice, urging day-to-day hearings and stronger action to protect survivors nationwide.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST|
Updated : December 4, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said this is a mockery of the system, after being informed that the trial in a 2009 acid attack case is pending, and he was taken aback to learn that there are instances where women were forced to consume acid.
The CJI favoured day-to-day trial in such matters and, expressing his anguish with such crimes against women, said that no court should have sympathy for them. The matter came up before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The CJI allowed the acid attack survivor to make submissions before the bench. "You are most welcome, if you want to say something. Please do say. You have come all the way, we would like to hear you," the CJI said.
The petitioner, who has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) recounting her horrid experience in seeking justice, said in 2009, she was attacked with acid, and till 2013, the wheels of justice did not move.
The CJI asked whether those who attacked you have been punished? The woman replied in the negative and added that the trial is in progress at the Rohini court in Delhi and is at the stage of final arguments. The bench was informed that the trial had been transferred from Haryana to Delhi. The CJI asked the petitioner to file an application in the matter and added, "Why was the 2009 trial not completed?"
The petitioner's counsel informed the bench that the case has also reached the apex court. The bench said the trial in the matter must be held every day, and if the national capital cannot respond to these challenges, then who will in the country?
The CJI expressed his discontent with the judicial system's response to the matter. The petitioner recalled that a judicial officer, Dr Parminder Kaur, who is currently posted in Haryana, helped her reopen her case, and since then she has been fighting it.
The woman said she is not only fighting her legal battle but also working for other acid attack survivors, and for that, she has filed a PIL in the top court. She said the burn injuries of the acid attack are visible on her face, but there are instances of victims being forced to consume acid, and they do not receive any benefits, like disability pension. The CJI said he will issue notice on her petition today.
The CJI said, while reading her petition last night, he was taken aback to learn that victims were being forced to consume acid, as he had not heard about such an incident. “If somebody is forced to consume acid, then how will that person survive?” said the CJI.
The petitioner said there are some victims who are not able to walk, and they have to be admitted to the hospital regularly, and their food pipe has been replaced with an artificial food pipe, and they are not able to eat.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said this petition cannot be opposed by any respondent, and suggested that this has to be treated as disabled. He said that these incidents will have to be covered under the Disability Act. "Your lordships can interpret it; otherwise, I will see that it is amended," said Mehta.
The CJI said, "If there is affirmative action, from your side. Some explanation…please consider that all these cases should be tried by special courts." Mehta agreed with cases being tried on a day-to-day basis.
The CJI said on the judicial side, it can fix the timeline and direct the high courts to fix special courts, which could be notified by the Centre. "This is a mockery of the system, the 2009 victim…," said the CJI.
Mehta said the accused should be met with the same ruthlessness with which he has committed this offence. "Absolutely, these persons…no court must even have sympathy…system must respond against them…," said the CJI.
"Issue notice, SG present in court accepted the notice. He has also expressed concern raised in the instant petition," said the bench. The bench also directed the registrar generals of all the high courts to furnish the details of pending trials in cases of acid attack victims. Regarding the pan-India data on acid attack victim cases, the bench has scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks.
