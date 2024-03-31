YouTube's AI Features to Make Boring Videos Super Fun

Hyderabad: The popular video-sharing platform YouTube will soon make available three new AI-powered features. Through these, it is possible to easily navigate large videos and summarise comments. Moreover, there is an opportunity to directly ask questions and get answers in education videos. Let's take a look at the new features.

AI Video Navigation Tool: Watching full-length videos can be very boring. Hence, YouTube has brought a new AI video navigation tool. This allows you to jump directly to a good point of interest or segment in a video. For this, you need to double-tap on the video. Immediately you will see a button. As soon as we tap on it, we will go to the interesting segment of the video.

Currently, this AI feature is only available to some premium subscribers in the US. It is likely to be made available to other users soon.

AI categorised comments:: Large videos contain many topics. Therefore, so many comments keep coming under them. Hence, all these comments can be sorted out topic-wise.

This new AI feature allows creators to learn about content that users like. Also, through feedback, users will be able to make videos that they like. Also, there is an opportunity to delete negative comments and inappropriate parts of the video.

AI Ask Button: YouTube has introduced a new AI Ask Button for 'Educational Videos'. With this one can directly interact with the educator without pausing the video. That is, you can click on the 'Ask' Button and ask questions. Answers can be given. Content creators can conduct a quiz. Content recommendations can also be made. But for now, these three AI features are only available to some premium users. It is likely to be made available to other users soon.

