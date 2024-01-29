X Blocks Searches for Taylor Swift After Her Deepfake Saga

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-run social media platform X has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after her explicit Artificial Intelligence generated images went viral on the platform last week.

When searching for Taylor Swift on X (formerly Twitter), a message appears that says, "Something went wrong. Try reloading." The social media platform said it was a "temporary action" to prioritise safety. The action is done "with an abundance of caution as we prioritise safety on this issue,” the company told the BBC.

However, the company was heavily criticised for slow action on the latest incident of deepfake. The popular singer's images were seen by millions before X removed those.

In an earlier statement, X had said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards such content. “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them”, said X.

The White House last week pitched for legislation to protect people from deepfakes generated by AI, after the spread of fake photos of Swift went viral. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the incident “alarming” and said it’s among the AI issues the Joe Biden administration has been prioritising.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that the explicit Swift AI fakes are “alarming and terrible”. Swift was reportedly weighing possible legal action against the website responsible for generating the deepfakes. (with IANS inputs)