'State of Emergency' in Canada's Niagara to Prepare for Heavy Rush on April 8 Solar Eclipse

Niagara/Hyderabad: Canada’s Niagara region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares for an estimated one million tourists to descend on the area for an imminent total solar eclipse.

Niagara Falls, situated on the US border, is along the path of totality for the eclipse, making it one of the best places to view the rare event on April 8. In preparation for the influx of visitors, Jim Bradley, Niagara Region chairman, declared a state of emergency “out of an abundance of caution” to prepare for this “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“On April 8, all of Niagara will be one of the best places in Canada to view the total solar eclipse, and thousands of visitors are expected to come to our region to see it,” the Ontario region said in a statement.

“Declaring a State of Emergency under the EMCPA strengthens the tools the Region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise.”

“The spotlight will be on Niagara as thousands of visitors join us to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we will be ready to shine. I would like to thank all of our local governments, first responders, and community organizations who have been working together diligently to make sure our community is able to offer a safe and unforgettable experience, both for our visitors, and for all those who call Niagara home,” Bradley said in a statement.

Scheduled for April 8, 2024, the total Solar Eclipse will begin at 02.12 PM (IST) and conclude on April 9 at 02.22 AM (IST). The eclipse, poised to captivate audiences worldwide, will not be visible from India. Instead, it will traverse a densely populated path, commencing from Mexico's Pacific coast, traversing through the United States, and culminating in eastern Canada, captivating millions along its trajectory.