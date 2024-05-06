'Reveal', 'Cutouts', 'Frames': All You Need to Know About Latest Instagram Stickers

Hyderabad: Widely used social media platform Instagram has launched a collection of new Story and Reel stickers that are designed to help users share content and interact with their followers more creatively. The most popular of these is the “Reveal” sticker, which masks the content of a story, and viewers have to DM the poster to find out what’s hidden.

"Whether you want to share your favourite song of the day (and find out your friends’ top tunes too) or create your own custom stickers from your photos or videos, we hope these new tools inspire you to get creative in Stories,” Instagram wrote on a post announcing these stickers.

Reveal Sticker

The most exciting of all the upgrades is the Reveal sticker, which aims for more interaction between users and their followers. With the Reveal sticker, you can post a hidden story for your friends and followers to uncover. The only way for them to see the content is to send you a DM.

How to Use

Create a post to share. Tap the stickers icon stickers, then tap on the icon that says ‘Add Yours Music’. Next, create a new story. Tap on the "Stickers Icon" and then the "Reveal" icon Now you will be prompted to type a hint for friends about what they might find behind your blurred story. You can tap the ‘Preview’ icon in the bottom left-hand corner to see how your story will appear to your friends.

Cutouts

With the Cutouts sticker, you can transform even your most casual, everyday moments into something unique to share with your friends. You can turn part of any video or photo in your camera roll into a custom sticker that you can add to your story or reel. Once you create your cutouts, they are saved and easily accessible in your sticker tray, so you can come back to them time and time again. You can even let others save and reuse the cut-out stickers you created in their reels and stories.

How to Use

Tap the stickers icon at the top, then tap on the scissors icon that says “Cutouts.” Select a photo or video with a clear subject from your gallery. Tap the “Use sticker” button to add it to your reel or story.

Frames

Another new feature is the “Frames” feature, which turns your phone into a virtual Polaroid. You can shake your phone or click the “Shake to reveal” button to see what’s inside. If you’re looking to share throwback posts, this nostalgic feature is perfect for you. It will automatically add the date and time stamp of when you took the photo.

How to Use