Facebook, Instagram and Other Meta Apps Experience Server Issues Globally

Hyderabad: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and other Meta apps were down in India and several parts of the world on Tuesday evening. The users of the social media platforms complained about login issues on these platforms.

Many users were also facing issues with the Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp. Users are reporting problems with page loading. Some were unable to refresh their Instagram pages and they were also asked to change passwords.

Amid the outcry on social media, X in a post stated, "we know why you’re all here rn (sic)"

Several people took to the micro-blogging site X, previously known as Twitter, and expressed their outrage. One user wrote, “Is meta down or am I being hacked? 😂 my instagram isn’t loading and my facebook is also “session logged out".

Another said, “I thought my Facebook and Instagram got hacked for a second."

