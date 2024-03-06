Elon Musk Wanted 'Absolute Control' of the Company, Says OpenAI

Hyderabad: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has hit back at Elon Musk’s lawsuit, saying as the company discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, “Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control”.

In a blog post, OpenAI said that the company is sharing what they have learned about achieving their mission, and some facts about their relationship with Elon. The comany mentioned that it intends to move to dismiss all of Elon’s claims.

The Sam Altman-run company alleged that Musk wanted majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO. "Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control. Elon left OpenAI, saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he’d be supportive of us finding our own path", OpenAI said.

OpenAI co-founders Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Sam Altman, and Wojciech Zaremba said that “We couldn’t agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI.”

The billionaire then suggested instead merging OpenAI into Tesla. Musk soon chose to leave OpenAI, "saying that our probability of success was zero, and that he planned to build an AGI competitor within Tesla,” OpenAI further said.

In December 2018, Musk sent OpenAI an email, saying “Even raising several hundred million won’t be enough. This needs billions per year immediately or forget it”.

OpenAI said it is focused on “advancing our mission and have a long way to go”. "We’re making our technology broadly usable in ways that empower people and improve their daily lives, including via open-source contributions," the company said.

Musk alleged in his lawsuit that OpenAI has become “a closed-source de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft. He even alleged that OpenAI is focused on making money instead of benefitting humanity. In doing so, OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission that he helped fund, Musk added.

