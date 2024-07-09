ETV Bharat / technology

EVMs 'Too Risky'...Mandate Paper Ballots: Elon Musk Again Rakes Up Issue Before US Elections

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has again highlighted his lack on trust on Electronic Voting Machines ahead of the US elections. In a post on X, Musk said, “EVMs and anything mailed in is too risky. We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only." Last month, he and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had a tug-of-war on X regarding EVMs.

An Art teacher makes a painting questioning the statement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on eliminating EVM machines, in Mumbai on June 19, 2024.
An Art teacher makes a painting questioning the statement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on eliminating EVM machines, in Mumbai on June 19, 2024. (ANI)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday again raked up the electronic voting machine (EVM) issue before the US presidential elections later this year, vouching for paper ballots and in-person voting mechanisms.

In a post on X social media platform, Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, “EVMs and anything mailed in is too risky”. “We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only,” said the X owner, displaying some US-based news stories about EVMs.

In a separate post, Musk claimed that when combined with main-in ballots, the system is “designed” to make it impossible to prove fraud. “Mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, as cameras on the in-person voting stations would at least prevent large-scale fraud by counting how many people showed up vs ballots cast,” the billionaire argued.

Last month, Musk and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had a tug-of-war on X regarding EVMs. When Chandrasekhar told the tech billionaire that Indian EVMs are custom-designed, secure and isolated from any network or media, the Tesla CEO replied: "Anything can be hacked".

"Electronic voting machines can be architected and built right as India has done. We would be happy to run a tutorial, Elon," Chandrasekhar replied to the tech billionaire. Musk had reacted to Puerto Rico’s primary elections which allegedly experienced voting irregularities.

