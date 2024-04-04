Elon Musk Activates Community Notes in India ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Hyderabad: X Corp owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced that his social media platform, X(formerly Twitter) has activated the Community Notes feature, a user-based fact-checking program, in India, ahead of the much-awaited Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the country.

Billionaire Elon Musk, took to X to announce the development. “Community Notes now active in India,” wrote the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Musk-owned social media platform also welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature. "Welcome new contributors in India," Community Notes official handle wrote on X.

"Our first contributors are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time. As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view. Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world, and we’re adding more regularly. If you want to help, sign up at https://x.com/i/flow/join-birdwatch," the Community Notes handle further said.

In December 2022, the company first enabled the ability for people to look at ‘Community Notes’ related to posts globally.

According to X, Community Notes aim to create a better-informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.

Community Notes assesses "different perspectives" entirely based on how people have rated notes in the past. If people who typically disagree in their ratings agree that a given note is helpful, it's probably a good indicator the note is helpful to people from different points of view,” X said.