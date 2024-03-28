Freebies on X: Elon Musk to Give Users Premium, Premium+ Services for Free; But on a Condition

Hyderabad: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that X(formerly Twitter) users who have 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free. He also mentioned that those with over 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get Premium+ for free.

“Going forward, all X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free,” Billionaire Elon Musk posted on X.

The announcement was welcomed by his followers, with some users asking for clarification. “This is indeed excellent news. However, I would like to seek clarification: Are you referring to verified followers, or are you discussing subscribers within the context of X subscriptions? If it's the second option, it seems like I only need 4,796 more subscribers,” one follower commented.

Premium Subscription

The social media platform, X subscription allows the users to enjoy an ad-free experience, and edit posts, among other features. The Premium subscribers can upload longer videos, extending up to approximately three hours in duration and 8GB in file size. They can even create communities on X, facilitating connections with like-minded individuals sharing similar interests.

Premium+ Subscription

The Premium+ service allows users to access GrokAI, Elon Musk's xAI chatbot. The users have exclusive benefits including the coveted Blue Checkmark Verification. Premium+ users are also eligible to receive a share of revenue generated from verified accounts' organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to their content, through the Ads Revenue Sharing feature.

Premium+ users can monetize their content by offering subscription-based access to their exclusive content, enabling them to earn a living on the platform.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk announced that xAI's chatbot, Grok, will soon be accessible to all premium subscribers of X. Earlier, the xAI's chatbot was exclusively available to Premium+ subscribers of the social media platform X. The latest development by Tesla CEO Elon Musk comes after Grok was open-sourced earlier this month, following a legal dispute with OpenAI over allegations of diverging from its original mission towards a for-profit approach.