Playing Video Games Just by Thinking, Possible? Elon Musk's Neuralink Just Showed it

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared a video clip where a person was seen playing video games just by thinking. Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink showed its first patient being able to play online chess and video games just by his thoughts, using the Neuralink device.

The video of the same has been widely shared on social media and has sparked hype since then. Paraplegic Noland Arbaugh, 29, was seen in a video shared to X(formerly Twitter) using just his mind to play online chess.

'See that cursor on the screen? That's all me. It's all brainpower,” he was quoted as saying in the video clip shared by Musk. He could even be seen in the video managing to move the computer mouse side to side across the online chess board.

"I would attempt to move, say, my right hand, left, right, forward, back, and from there I think it just became intuitive for me to start imagining the cursor moving," he said.

During the livestream, Noland showcased proficiency in gaming, using his mind to navigate virtual environments and play games like Civilization VI. “It has already changed my life,” Noland asserted after sustaining a spinal cord injury eight years ago, yet being able to play easily.

“Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking,” Elon Musk posted on X.

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain technology start-up, focuses on creating implants that allow people to program computers with their thoughts. Neuralink’s cutting-edge implant technology boasts to revolutionise the lives of people with severe physical impairments, like cervical spinal cord injury or Quadriplegia.

Last month, the X owner said that the first human implanted with a brain chip from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink seems to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using thoughts. "Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk had said in a Spaces event on X.