Like YouTube: Elon Musk's X to Start Streaming Service for Long-Form Videos

Hyderabad: In a bid to turn X(formerly Twitter) into an 'everything app', Elon Musk appears to have decided to lock horns with YouTube, as he announced on Saturday that the social media platform is all set to launch a streaming service where users will be able to watch long videos on their smart TV screens.

The company is apparently launching a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. "Coming soon," Elon Musk replied to a post on X by a user that goes by the name DogeDesigner. The user wrote, "You can soon watch your favorite 𝕏 long form videos directly on your SmartTVs."

“We just want people to be able to watch long videos in comfort on their big screen TV,” Musk posted on X. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that people can “already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV”.

X's move to recast itself as a video platform, has created a buzz among the social media users especially Musk's followers who were vocal about how X will take on the biggest competitor in the domain.

A user wrote, "Glad to see X is competing with YouTube directly. X's biggest selling point will be the fact that it is the major social media platform with the highest degree of freedom of speech. People absolutely hate censorship, freedom of speech is a human right."

Another posted, "Hard to believe how far this app has come since it was wrested away from the tyrannical libs who once ruled it and were running it straight into the ground."

One of Musk's followers commented that this move by X is a “strategic step towards diversifying its platform and competing in the ever-evolving digital content landscape.”

Recently, Musk's X introduced 'Articles' to share long-form written content on the social media platform. Those who are Premium users and pay for X services can now post articles on the platform with stylised text, embedded images and videos. They can also format text with headings, sub-headings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

Beyond smart TVs and long-form writing, the social media network is also exploring video games and podcasts.

On the other hand, Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI is in talks around the tech realm. Unlike other chatbots, Grok is programmed to respond to unusual and provocative questions with witty and rebellious answers.