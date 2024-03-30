'Will Exceed Current AI': Elon Musk on Grok 2 Chatbot; Grok 1.5 to be Available Next Week

Hyderabad: Billionaire Elon Musk artificial intelligence(AI) startup xAI’s latest Grok-1.5, advanced version of Grok chatbot, will be available on his social media platform X next week, Musk announced in a post on X on Friday.

Musk even claimed that Grok 2 is also in training for now and will exceed current AI on all metrics. "Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk said.

Capabilities and Reasoning

The company, in a blog, said that one of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks. In a test, Grok-1.5 achieved a 50.6% score on the MATH benchmark and a 90% score on the GSM8K benchmark, two math benchmarks covering a wide range of grade school to high school competition problems, xAI said. The company also informed that the chatbot scored 74.1% on the HumanEval benchmark, which evaluates code generation and problem-solving abilities.

Long Context Understanding

The company said that the advanced version of Grok, boasts of a new feature that is the capability to process long contexts of up to 128K tokens within its context window. This allows Grok to have an increased memory capacity of up to 16 times the previous context length, enabling it to utilise information from substantially longer documents.

Infrastructure

According to xAI, Grok 1.5 is built on a custom distributed training framework based on JAX, Rust, and Kubernetes. This infrastructure allows for flexible training of large language models on massive GPU (graphic processing unit) clusters, which helps to make sure the training process is strong and reliable, with less chance of problems or delays.

Grok 1.5 Availability

Grok-1.5 will soon be available to early testers, and the company will take feedback from the testers to help improve Grok. Gradually, xAI will roll out Grok-1.5 to a wider audience, the company said.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

Grok-Basic Version

Elon Musk's Grok, is a new large language generative AI model designed to answer questions and provide a humorous touch. Grok is integrated into X, previously known as Twitter, and is intended for those who appreciate humor in their interactions with AI.