Woman Lodges Complaint against Estranged Husband for Posting Her Number on Porn Websites

Bengaluru: A man, who has been estranged from his wife for one year after a fight with her, has been accused of opening a Facebook page in her name and posting her photo and phone number "asking to call her if they want a call girl." In this regard, the aggrieved wife has lodged a complaint with the Nandini Layout Police Station and the State Women's Commission

The wife has filed a complaint against the husband, who is abroad. The couple, who were married in 2019 led a happy life for a few years, but differences cropped between the couple. As a last resort, she was separated from her husband a year ago alleging mental and physical abuse. Both of them are reportedly staying alone.

The husband, who continued this enmity, opened a Facebook page in the name of his wife and posted his wife's photo and mobile number to contact her if she needed a call girl. He also posted her number on some porn websites, as a result she started receiving calls and WhatsApp messages. She alleged that he also posted her father's number and he also started receiving calls and WhatsApp messages on his mobile. "I have experienced trauma when she started receiving call. Therefore, in the complaint, the victim has requested the police to take necessary action taken against her husband.

