Woman Eliminates Husband with Paramour's Help in Odisha's Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour when she was caught red-handed having an extra-marital affair in Odisha’s Nayagarh. According to the police, the incident occurred at Komanda village under the Odagaon police station area of the district, the police disclosed. The victim was identified as Prakash Nayak and the body was exhumed from the house on Thursday night 20 days after he went missing, the police said.

Prakash Nayak had married Jyotsnarani Nayak, a resident of Komanda village, 14 years ago and was reportedly staying in his in-laws' house. The couple was blessed with two children. The police said that Jyotsnarani was having an extramarital affair with Sonu Samal.

According to official sources, the accused woman, Jyotsnarani, hatched a plan with her paramour to eliminate her husband Prakash a few days ago. Sources said that Jyotsnarani's mother Damuni Pradhan was also involved in the crime and after planning a conspiracy, Jyotsnarani and her paramour Sonu killed Prakash and buried the body at her house after digging a pit.

A few days after the incident, Prakash's father Gokula Nayak went to meet his son. Suspecting foul play over Prakash's disappearance, his father lodged a missing complaint at Odagaon Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and exhumed Prakash's body from the house. “Prakash's wife, her paramour and her mother have been detained. Similarly, a crime scene has been recreated, the police said.

