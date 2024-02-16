Woman Eliminates Husband with Paramour's Help in Odisha's Nayagarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and buried the body at her house after getting caught having an extra-marital affair in Odisha’s Nayagarh, police said on Friday.

In a macabre incident, a woman eliminated her husband after catching a conspiracy, along with her paramour, in Odisha's Nayagarh. The incident came to light when the victim's father went to meet his son. Immediately, he lodged a complaint with the police suspecting foul play. Based on the complaint, the police launched a probe into the incident and cracked the murder mystery.

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour when she was caught red-handed having an extra-marital affair in Odisha’s Nayagarh. According to the police, the incident occurred at Komanda village under the Odagaon police station area of the district, the police disclosed. The victim was identified as Prakash Nayak and the body was exhumed from the house on Thursday night 20 days after he went missing, the police said.

Prakash Nayak had married Jyotsnarani Nayak, a resident of Komanda village, 14 years ago and was reportedly staying in his in-laws' house. The couple was blessed with two children. The police said that Jyotsnarani was having an extramarital affair with Sonu Samal.

According to official sources, the accused woman, Jyotsnarani, hatched a plan with her paramour to eliminate her husband Prakash a few days ago. Sources said that Jyotsnarani's mother Damuni Pradhan was also involved in the crime and after planning a conspiracy, Jyotsnarani and her paramour Sonu killed Prakash and buried the body at her house after digging a pit.

A few days after the incident, Prakash's father Gokula Nayak went to meet his son. Suspecting foul play over Prakash's disappearance, his father lodged a missing complaint at Odagaon Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation and exhumed Prakash's body from the house. “Prakash's wife, her paramour and her mother have been detained. Similarly, a crime scene has been recreated, the police said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. UP: RSS Leader, Adopted Daughter Killed by Slitting Throats While in Deep Sleep; Probe on
  2. Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Dumps in Unused Borewell

TAGGED:

Woman kills husbandMurderNayagarhIllicit affair

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.