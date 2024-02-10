UP: RSS Leader, Adopted Daughter Killed by Slitting Throats While in Deep Sleep; Probe on

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A 67-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and prominent jeweller and his adopted daughter were murdered by slitting their throats in the Nagar Kotwali area on Friday night. This morning around 6 am, their blood-soaked bodies were found lying in their room by a neighbour, who called the police.

The neighbour had found the main door open and walked in to enquire when he saw the bodies and alerted the family, sources said. The deceased Yogesh Chand Agarwal was the leader of the RSS wing Sewa Bharti and the district president of the Amroha Vyapar Mandal and lived with his daughter Srishti (27). Chandra's wife, Chaya (60) had died earlier during the Coronavirus pandemic. He adopted Shrishti, his brother-in-law's daughter, following her death.

Agarwal also had a son Ishank (42) and daughter-in-law Mansi, who had come home for a few days when the murder took place. Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said that there's a good chance that the residence was broken into and valuable jewellery and cash were looted. Police sources said that garments were all over the floor and that all of the house's almirahs were shattered open.

Blood was smeared all over the room where the bodies were discovered, leading officials to believe that the father and daughter had attempted to protect and fight back when the murderers attacked them. The police said that before the killers broke open the locked almirahs, the killers had covered the faces of the victims.

Ishank and his wife were clueless as they were in deep sleep at night when the crime was committed. The couple slept in another part of the house so were not alerted about the murder. they said in a statement to the police.

The police collected evidence from the spot and found out that the killers had turned off the CCTVs installed in the house so that they could not be traced. Four police teams have been formed besides arranging for sniffer dogs and forensic specialists to nab the murderers.