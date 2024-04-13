West Bengal: Fire Breaks out in Slums on Jessore Road in Dum Dum

Kolkata (West Bengal): A terrible fire broke out in a shack in Chatakal, Dumdum, official sources said. Five fire engines reached the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Locals claimed that around 40-50 houses have been burnt. It is not yet known how the blaze erupted but smoke covered the whole area. West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose, Dum Dum Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sougat Roy, CPM candidate Sujan Chakraborty reached the spot.

A fire official said, "The work to douse the fire is still going on. Due to the narrow road, the fire brigade has to speed up the work to douse the fire. Various measures have also been taken to bring the blaze under control."

Fire Minister Sujit Basu said that advanced robots are being used to bring the fire under control where the fire officials cannot reach. Dum Dum CPM candidate Sujan Chakraborty has given a message to everyone to stand by the side of Sarvasant.

It is known that there was a fire at around 12 noon in the slum near Dum Dum Mela Bagan. Locals nearby were shocked after hearing the explosion On the one hand, the fire brigade was informed and locals also came forward to put out the fire. However, no casualties have been reported so far.