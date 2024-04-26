Uttarakhand Groom, Family Held Hostage by Bride's Family Over Additional Dowry Demand

Roorkee: A groom and his relatives were held hostage by the bride's family after they demanded an additional dowry of 15 bigha land in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. They were released after they paid around Rs 20 lakh to the bride's family as wedding expenses.

The incident took place on Thursday when the groom from Mangalore Kotwali area arrived at the bride's house in Bhagwanpur police station area with his wedding procession. The family of the groom demanded a dowry of 15 bigha land. On refusing the additional dowry, the groom's family became upset and made some comments against the bride's family.

According to the family of the bride, they had already paid a dowry of Rs 10 lakh to the groom to buy a car and gifts for his family members. The groom had also purchased a Maruti Suzuki Swift with the money. Later, they even made the bride's family exchange many of the items that were gifted to them as they did not like those.

The groom was in a relationship with the bride for many years and their families had agreed to their marriage. The bride's parents had died when she was young and she stays with her uncle and aunt, who have borne the entire wedding expenses.

However on the day of wedding, the groom and his family started demanding more dowry and this left the bride's family angry. An altercation broke out between the two sides. After which, the bride's family decided to call off the wedding. They then tied the groom's father to a cot and locked him and the others inside.

On information about the incident, a team from Bhagwanpur police station reached the spot and tried to pacified both the sides. Police held a meeting with the two families and the elders of the village.

The bride's family demanded the groom's family to pay for the wedding expenses. Finally, a settlement of Rs 20 lakh was agreed upon and the family of the groom paid the amount. After which, they were allowed to leave for their homes.