Victim of Bhungra Fire Incident Recovers after 16 Months; Gets Married to Same Bride

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

Victim of Bhungra Fire Incident Recovers after 16 Months; Gets Married to Same Bride

Surendra Singh, who had suffered 60 per cent burns after a cylinder leaked and exploded during his wedding ceremony on December 8, 2022, recovered after 1.4 years and got married to the same bride at that same house.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The family of Surendra Singh, which fell victim to the Jodhpur Bhungra fire incident 16 months ago, could finally enjoy wholeheartedly at the wedding ceremony of Singh organised with the same bride on Tuesday, April 23.

It is to be noted that the wedding procession of Surendra Singh, son of Sagat Singh, was organised at the same house where the accident took place in 2022.

On December 8, 2022, on the wedding of Surendra, a major accident occurred due at their house where a gas cylinder exploded and killed 35 and injuring 20 others. Surendra Singhhimself suffered 65 percent burns and was only able to recover after prolonged treatment.

Surendra Singh's family members, too, suffered badly in this accident with the death of father Sagat Singh, mother Dhapu Kanwar, sister Rasal Kanwar, nephews Ratan Singh and Aidan Singh and grandmother.

On December 8, 2022, when Surendra's wedding procession was about to leave and women were welcoming the groom, a cylinder kept in the store room of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded, said Jodhpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal.

A portion of the house had also collapsed due to the impact of the blast, sources said. Some of the injured sustained 80 to 100 per cent burns, according to officials.

After the mishap, Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had expressed their condolences over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Several families came forward to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Read More:

  1. Bandhwari Landfill In Gurugram Catches Fire; 4th Fire Incident Reported From Area This Month
  2. WATCH: Fire Accident In Wedding Ceremony At Mirzapur; New Bike Among Dowry Items Burnt

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.