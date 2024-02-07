Uttarakhand Assembly May Pass UCC Bill Today

Dehradun: Day after tabling the controversial bill on Uniform Civil Code, the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government is likely to pass the bill in the assembly on Wednesday, sources said. During the assembly proceedings which lasted till 6:00 pm on Tuesday, there were many heated debates between the ruling party and the opposition. The opposition is alleging that the government is taking the decision on UCC in haste and it was not given time to read the UCC draft.

Wednesday Feb 7, 2024 is being considered an important day in the special session of Uttarakhand Assembly. The Dhami led BJP government hopes that the Uniform Civil Code Bill will be passed today on the back of an absolute majority. BJP has 47 MLAs in the assembly while the Opposition Congress has 19 MLAs besides four others. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was scheduled to address the media on Tuesday.

But Dhami avoided coming in front of the media. It is believed that when the bill is passed in the Assembly today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will present his side on behalf of the government at a special presser in this regard. Chief Minister Dhami had said on the first day of the session on February 5 that he wants the opposition leaders to support the government during this entire special session and pass the bill on UCC.

The bill on UCC, which aims at bringing uniformity in laws governing marriage, divorce and inheritance among others, has proposed an existing marriageable age of 18 for women and property rights to Muslim women at par with their brothers. According to the Assembly agenda, on the third day of the Assembly session, the opposition party will discuss the Uniform Civil Code Bill within the House.

Also, during the discussion, the opposition party will also talk about handing over the UCC Bill to the Select Committee. After the discussion on the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will propose to pass the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, Bill 2024 in the House. After its passing, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchandra Aggarwal will propose to the Assembly Speaker to consider the Reservation Bill 2023.